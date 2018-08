Aug 31 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca’s experimental lupus drug failed to meet its main target in a late-stage clinical study treating patients with moderate to severe lupus, the British drugmaker said on Friday.

AstraZeneca's anifrolumab, which is given intravenously, was being developed for lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease with limited treatment options.