AstraZeneca-Amgen drug gets FDA's speedy review for asthma

July 8 (Reuters) - Drugmaker AstraZeneca said on Thursday its experimental drug tezepelumab was granted a speedy review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for potential approval as a treatment for asthma, with action expected in the first quarter next year.

The medicine, developed along with U.S-based Amgen, showed in trials it can reduce asthma attacks in patients with severe and uncontrolled forms of the respiratory condition, with promise for wider use against different triggers. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)