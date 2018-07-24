FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Healthcare
July 24, 2018 / 6:47 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

AstraZeneca sells rights to heart drug Atacand for $210 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca is selling the European commercial rights to its ageing Atacand high blood pressure and heart failure treatment to Cheplapharm Arzneimittel for $210 million, in the drugmaker’s latest divestment of older medicines.

AstraZeneca will receive $200 million on completion of the deal, plus a time-bound payment of $10 million and sales-contingent milestones, it said on Tuesday.

The proceeds - which will help fund investment in the company’s new wave of medicines - will be reported as “other operating income” and the deal does not impact financial guidance for 2018, it added.

AstraZeneca will still market Atacand and Atacand Plus in non-European markets where it continues to hold rights. The drugs had global sales of $300 million last year, including $86 million in Europe.

Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.