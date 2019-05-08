AstraZeneca-Daiichi Sankyo breast cancer drug shows promise

May 8 (Reuters) - British drugmaker AstraZeneca and Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo said on Wednesday their experimental treatment for breast cancer met its key goal in a mid-stage study, bolstering their defences in a highly competitive oncology market.

The treatment Trastuzumab Deruxtecan, or DS-8201, demonstrated a clinically meaningful response in patients with refractory HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer, the two companies said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)