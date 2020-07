July 27 (Reuters) - British drugmaker AstraZeneca could pay up to $6 billion to Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo as part of a new collaboration to develop and market a type of potential cancer treatment for multiple tumour types.

AstraZeneca will pay Daiichi an upfront payment of $1 billion for DS-1062, a type of antibody drug conjugate (ADC). (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)