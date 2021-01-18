Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

AstraZeneca, Daiichi's treatment for gastric cancer gets U.S. approval

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo’s Enhertu has been approved in the United States as a therapy for patients with previously treated HER2-positive advanced gastric cancer, the British drugmaker said on Monday.

The company said the approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was based on results from the DESTINY-Gastric01 trial conducted in Japan and South Korea. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up