AstraZeneca lung cancer drug approved for new dosing regimen in EU, UK

Jan 15 (Reuters) - British drugmaker AstraZeneca said on Friday that its cancer drug Imfinzi had been approved in Europe and Britain for a spaced-out, fixed-dose regimen for a common type of lung cancer, to help reduce the frequency of hospital visits.

The company said that an additional dosing option of a 1,500mg fixed dose every four weeks was approved for use in adults with advanced non-small cell lung cancer where tumours cannot be surgically removed. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)