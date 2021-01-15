Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

AstraZeneca lung cancer drug approved for new dosing regimen in EU, UK

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - British drugmaker AstraZeneca said on Friday that its cancer drug Imfinzi had been approved in Europe and Britain for a spaced-out, fixed-dose regimen for a common type of lung cancer, to help reduce the frequency of hospital visits.

The company said that an additional dosing option of a 1,500mg fixed dose every four weeks was approved for use in adults with advanced non-small cell lung cancer where tumours cannot be surgically removed. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up