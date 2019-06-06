Healthcare
June 6, 2019 / 6:37 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

AstraZeneca's blood cancer drug meets main goal in late-stage trial

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc said on Thursday its blood cancer drug met the primary endpoint of a final stage trial, the second success for the treatment in a month.

The drug, Calquence, showed meaningful improvement in patients with lymphocytic leukaemia when compared with a chemotherapy-based treatment, the company said.

Calquence, which is already approved by the U.S. drug regulator to treat a rare type of blood cancer, also met the primary endpoint in a trial in May testing the drug in comparison with available treatment. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

