UPDATE 1-AstraZeneca searches for successor to Chairman Johansson - Sky News

June 3 (Reuters) - British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc is preparing to search for a successor to Chairman Leif Johansson, Sky News reported bit.ly/2Zals8B on Monday.

AstraZeneca’s board is in the early stages of planning for an eventual replacement for Johansson, who has chaired the company for seven years, according to the report.

There was no scheduled timetable in place yet for Johansson’s departure, Sky News reported, citing sources.

The company declined to comment on the report. (Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor, additional reporting by Ankur Banerjee; editing by Deepa Babington)