January 26, 2018 / 7:51 AM / in 34 minutes

REFILE-AstraZeneca's inhaler for lung disease shows improved function in late stage trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes typo in headline)

Jan 26 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca said its inhaler for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) showed improved lung function in a late stage trial that could challenge GlaxoSmithKline’s new three-in-one inhaler.

The single inhaler, PT010, showed “statistically significant” improvement in eight of nine lung function main goals in patients with moderate to very severe COPD, the company said on Friday.

AstraZeneca said there were no unexpected safety or tolerability signals for PT010 identified in the trial. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

