AstraZeneca wins two approval recommendations from EU agency

FILE PHOTO: The company logo for pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - The European medicines watchdog has recommended approving AstraZeneca Plc's AZN.L treatments for a form of heart failure and a lung disorder, the British drugmaker said on Monday.

The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended approving Forxiga for treating a form of heart failure and Trixeo Aerosphere for a form of lung disorder known as “smoker’s lung”.