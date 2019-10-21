U.S. FDA approves AstraZeneca's diabetes drug for treating heart failure risk

Oct 21 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc said on Monday U.S. regulators approved its diabetes drug Farxiga to be used as a treatment to reduce the chances of hospitalisation for heart failure in adults with type-2 diabetes and other cardiovascular risks.

The approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is based on results from the DECLARE-TIMI 58 clinical trial, the British drugmaker said and follows a similar approval here by the European authorities in August.

Diabetes is associated with a high risk of heart failure. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)