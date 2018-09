Sept 7 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc said on Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had granted a breakthrough therapy label for its drug to treat a type of severe asthma, potentially speeding up its development and review.

The drug, Tezepelumab, is developed by British-listed AstraZeneca and its U.S. partner Amgen Inc. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)