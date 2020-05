May 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved AstraZeneca Plc and Merck & Co Inc’s Lynparza as a treatment for a form of prostate cancer, the companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

The drug approval is for patients with a form of gene-mutated metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). (Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)