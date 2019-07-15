Regulatory News - Americas
RPT-AstraZeneca's Farxiga fails to get FDA approval for Type-1 diabetes

July 15 (Reuters) - British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to approve its diabetes treatment, Farxiga, for use as a supplement to insulin in adults with Type-1 diabetes.

The company said the regulator had issued a complete response letter, declining its application for using Farxiga in the new indication.

Farxiga is already approved in the United States for use in Type-2 diabetes. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

