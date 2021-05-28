AstraZeneca drug Tagrisso gets EU nod for early lung cancer treatment

May 28 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc said on Friday the European Commission has approved its Tagrisso drug to treat patients with a type of early-stage lung cancer.

The approval was based on positive results from a late-stage trial called ADAURA, where Tagrisso cut by 80% the risk of the tumour growing back in patients, or risk of death due to the disease.

The lung cancer drug was approved in the United States for a similar indication in December 2020 based on the same trial. (Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)