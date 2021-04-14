AstraZeneca's drug Tagrisso gets China nod for early lung cancer

April 14 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc said on Wednesday China’s health regulator has approved Tagrisso, the British drugmaker’s lung cancer treatment, as adjuvant treatment for patients with an early-stage lung cancer.

The drugmaker said the approval by China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) was based on positive results from a late-stage trial.

The lung cancer drug was approved in the United States for a similar indication in December 2020. (Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)