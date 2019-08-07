AstraZeneca's Lynparza meets main goal in late-stage prostate cancer study

Aug 7 (Reuters) - British drugmaker AstraZeneca said on Wednesday its cancer drug Lynparza has met the main goal of a late-stage study in patients with metastatic prostate cancer and have certain genetic mutations.

The company said Lynparza was successful in making patients who have metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and who have HRR gene mutations live longer without the disease worsening, compared with the standard of care. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)