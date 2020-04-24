AstraZeneca's Lynparza meets secondary goal in prostate cancer study

April 24 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca and Merck’s ovarian and breast cancer drug Lynparza met a key secondary goal in a late-stage study investigating its effectiveness in men with prostate cancer and certain genetic mutations, the British company said on Friday.

Lynparza was successful in helping patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and BRCA1/2 or ATM gene mutations live longer compared with hormonal anticancer therapies such as enzalutamide or abiraterone, new data here from the study showed.

AstraZeneca had said here in August last year that the study had met its main goal. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)