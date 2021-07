July 29 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine sales more than tripled to $894 million in the second quarter from the previous three months but shaved off 1 U.S. cent from earnings, and the drugmaker updated its 2021 forecasts on Thursday to include sales from its Alexion unit.

