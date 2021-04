FILE PHOTO: The logo for AstraZeneca is seen outside its North America headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

(Reuters) - AstraZeneca said on Friday it expected higher sales in the second half of the year, as it reported first-quarter profit and sales ahead of analysts’ average expectations, including $275 million in COVID-19 vaccine sales.