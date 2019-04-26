Company News
AstraZeneca first-quarter product sales beat estimates

April 26 (Reuters) - British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc’s first-quarter product sales beat analysts’ expectations on Friday, benefiting from higher demand for its cancer medicines.

Product sales rose 14 percent at constant currency to $5.47 billion.

The company, fresh off an oncology deal with Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd, in February reported annual sales growth for the first time since 2009, turning the business around after a series of patent losses.

Analysts on average were expecting product sales of $5.29 billion, according to a company provided consensus of 19 analysts. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

