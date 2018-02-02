FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Market News
February 2, 2018 / 7:19 AM / in an hour

AstraZeneca flags return to drug sales growth in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca expects to increase drug sales at a low single-digit percentage rate this year as new medicines win market share and the company puts patent losses behind it, although the need to invest in launches will weigh on profit.

Product sales fell 5 percent in 2017, the company said on Friday.

Fourth-quarter profits were boosted by one-off tax gains with core earnings per share (EPS), which exclude some items, up 7 percent to $1.30 cents on revenue of $5.78 billion.

Analysts, on average, had forecast earnings of 84 cents on revenue of $5.46 billion, Thomson Reuters data showed.

For 2018, AstraZeneca expects core EPS of $3.30 to $3.50. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.