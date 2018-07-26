FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
July 26, 2018 / 6:19 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

New drugs help as AstraZeneca battles through generic losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca’s new drugs performed strongly in the second quarter, offering a glimpse of better times ahead as the company struggles with falling sales of cholesterol fighter Crestor due to generic competition.

Cancer medicines were a highlight, including good demand for Imfinzi, following U.S. approval of the immunotherapy in early lung cancer, and Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said the company remained on track for a return to product sales growth in 2018.

The drugmaker said on Thursday that total revenue rose 2 percent in dollar terms to $5.16 billion but core earnings per share, which exclude some items, fell 21 percent to 69 cents, reflecting investment behind new product launches.

Analysts, on average, had forecast earnings of 71 cents on revenue of $5.16 billion, Thomson Reuters data showed. For the full year, the company kept its financial guidance unchanged. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.