March 30 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc said on Monday it is concluding its late-stage trial for a form of kidney disease early after the drug being tested showed better-than-expected results.

The company said its decision to close the trial early follows a positive recommendation from an independent data monitoring committee. (Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)