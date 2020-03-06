AstraZeneca's combo cancer treatment fails to meet late-stage study main goal

March 6 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc said on Friday its combination treatment for a form of bladder cancer failed to meet the main goal of improving overall survival in patients in a late-stage study.

The safety and tolerability profiles for Imfinzi and the combination of the drug with tremelimumab were consistent with previous trials, the British drugmaker said.

Imfinzi is approved for patients with locally advanced or metastatic bladder cancer previously treated with platinum-containing chemotherapy in 15 countries, including the United States. (Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)