March 17 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc said on Tuesday its combo treatment for a form of lung cancer failed to meet the main goal of improving overall survival in patients in a late stage study.

The study tested the combination of Imfinzi and tremelimumab as a first-line treatment in patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, the company said. (Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)