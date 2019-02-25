Financials
February 25, 2019 / 6:25 AM / Updated 5 hours ago

Australia's ASX to sell IRESS stake for $275 mln

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Australian bourse operator ASX Ltd said on Monday it had entered an underwriting agreement to sell its nearly 19 percent stake in wealth manager IRESS Ltd for gross proceeds of A$385 million ($275.24 million).

The bourse operator said in a statement that the sale had been fully underwritten at a fixed price of A$11.95 per share, and that the transaction would generate a post-tax gain of about A$161 million, which would be recognized directly in equity. The company said UBS’ Australian branch would act as the sole lead manager, underwriter and bookrunner of the sale. ($1 = 1.3988 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

