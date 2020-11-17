Australian regulator raises concern over stock exchange infrastructure after halt

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Australia’s corporate regulator said on Tuesday it was concerned about the stock exchange’s infrastructure and was looking at the operator’s compliance with its license obligations, a day after nearly an entire session was wiped out by a software issue.

Australia’s stock exchange was forced to halt trading 20 minutes after opening on Monday due to an issue that affected trading of multiple securities in a single order. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)