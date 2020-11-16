Australia stock exchange resumes trading after software glitch

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Trading on the Australian Securities Exchange resumed on Tuesday following a software glitch that had forced the stock exchange to halt minutes after opening in the previous session.

The country’s benchmark stock index gained as much as 0.4% by 2330 GMT and was at its highest since March 3, the same level it touched before trading came to a halt on Monday.

Bourse operator ASX Ltd had cited Monday’s outage, which disrupted trading for the entire day, to an issue that affected trading of multiple securities in a single order and led to inaccurate market data.

The issue arose after ASX’s new equity market trading platform went live, despite more than a year of testing by customers, third parties, the ASX, and its technology provider Nasdaq. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)