At Home sees no impact on future results from proposed tariffs

July 17 (Reuters) - Home furnishings chain At Home Group Inc said on Tuesday the proposed tariffs on goods from China would not hurt the company’s fiscal 2019 and 2020 financial results.

The company said price and supply chain adjustments would help it mitigate the impact on the portion of business sourced from China.

In fiscal year 2018, about 40 percent of the company’s merchandise was purchased from domestic vendors and the rest from overseas such as China, Belgium, Taiwan, India and Vietnam, according to a filing.

Earlier this month, the United States threatened to slap tariffs on Chinese goods worth $200 billion, including furniture and lighting products. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru;Editing by Arun Koyyur)