At Home Group's biggest shareholder to oppose deal to take retailer private - WSJ

May 16 (Reuters) - The largest shareholder of U.S. retail chain At Home Group Inc plans to oppose a deal to take the retailer private, because it says the sale price is too low, the Wall Street Journal reported on.wsj.com/3ePv2Iw on Sunday.

CAS Investment Partners LLC, which owns around 17% of the company’s shares, wrote in the letter Sunday that it plans to vote against a roughly $2.4 billion sale to private-equity firm Hellman & Friedman LLC to buy At Home Group, the report added. (Reporting by Nandakumar D in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)