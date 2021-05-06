Home decor chain At Home Group to go private in $2.8 billion deal

(Reuters) -U.S. retail chain At Home Group Inc said on Thursday private equity firm Hellman & Friedman will take the company private in a deal valued at $2.8 billion, at a time when demand for home decor and home-furnishing products is booming.

People spending longer at home due to COVID-19-triggered restrictions has fueled demand for home decor and home-furnishing products, boosting retailers such as At Home, RH and Wayfair Inc.

Shares of At Home rose 14% in morning trading, following the offer from Hellman & Friedman that represents a premium of about 17.4% to the stock’s close on Tuesday, a day before reports of a potential deal surfaced.

“At Home’s differentiated, low-cost operating model is disruptive to the traditional home channels and provides a strong opportunity for market share gain,” Hellman & Friedman Partner Erik Ragatz said.