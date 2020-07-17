Westlaw News
No dough for U.S. &pizza chain that sued Scotland's @pizza, D.C. Circuit says

Jonathan Stempel

A federal appeals court on Friday dismissed an appeal by the operator of the &pizza restaurant chain in the United States, which had sought damages from owners of the similarly named @pizza restaurant in Edinburgh, Scotland, for copyright and trademark infringement.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said IMAPizza, which owns &pizza, failed to show that the activities of At Pizza, which owns @pizza, amounted to domestic infringement under the Copyright Act or had a plausible effect on U.S. commerce that violated the Lanham Act.

