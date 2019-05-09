Carrefour Brasil posts 1st-qtr profit of $112 mln, tops forecasts

SAO PAULO, May 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian supermarket chain Carrefour Brasil on Thursday reported quarterly net income of 441 million reais ($111.75 million), slightly above market expectations.

Analysts on average expected net income of 395.3 million reais, according to Refinitiv data. The results were up 58 percent from a year earlier, although profit growth was modestly affected by new accounting rules that have recently been put in place, the company said. ($1 = 3.9463 reais) (Reporting by Gabriela Mello, editing by G Crosse)