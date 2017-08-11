FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carrefour Brasil sees competitive pricing as key to gain market share
August 11, 2017 / 4:54 PM / 2 months ago

Carrefour Brasil sees competitive pricing as key to gain market share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Grupo Carrefour Brasil SA, the local unit of France’s Carrefour SA, will aim to maintain some equilibrium between price competitiveness and healthy margins to gain market share, executives said on Friday.

Carrefour Brasil continued to gain participation in the segments of cash and carry, hypermarkets and convenience stores over the first half, Chief Executive Officer Charles Desmartis said in a conference call to discuss second-quarter results. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

