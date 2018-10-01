UPDATE 1-Athelney Trust MD Boyle steps down after directors reject changes

(Adds Boyle’s tweet, details)

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Athelney Trust Plc announced the sudden resignation of managing director Robin Boyle with immediate effect on Monday after non-executive directors overruled his request for major changes to management.

Chairman Emmanuel Pohl will take over for Boyle as managing director and fund manager while Simon Moore will take over as chairman, the investment firm said.

Athelney did not specify what the management changes requested by Boyle were and was not available for immediate comment.

“This is my 741st Tweet and my last, since I have resigned as managing director of Athelney Trust after 24 years in charge. My plans for the smooth running of ATY were overturned by the two non-executive directors. Not right. Good-bye,” Boyle wrote on Twitter.

He did not respond to a request for further comment on his departure.

Boyle will remain a significant shareholder, Athelney said.

The trust was founded in 1994 and became one of the first 10 companies to list on London’s junior market before moving to the main market in 2008.

Athelney Trust, which invests in sectors including chemicals, construction, electronic, food and beverages, oil and property, reported a fall in first-half net asset value per share to 264.2 pence from 284.8 pence at the end of 2017.

The firm allocates assets with a focus on companies with a market value of less than 300 million pounds ($391 million).