FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
June 6, 2018 / 1:13 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Athenahealth says CEO steps down; considers selling itself

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Athenahealth Inc said on Wednesday Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Bush had stepped down and the company would explore strategic options, including selling itself.

The healthcare software maker said it was in talks with third parties regarding a potential business combination and that the board initiated a process to replace Bush.

Elliott Management in May proposed an offer of $160 per share in cash for the company, valuing it at about $6.9 billion. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.