May 7, 2018 / 1:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

Elliott Management to make all-cash offer for Athenahealth - CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Elliott Management is preparing an all cash offer for Athenahealth Inc that would value the healthcare IT company at about $7 billion, CNBC reported on Monday, citing sources.

The offer from Elliott, which already has stake in the company, of $155-$160 per share would represent a premium of about 22.9-26.9 percent to athenahealth’s Friday close.

The total deal could be worth about $7 billion, including debt, CNBC reported here

The company did not immediately respond to request for comment. (Reporting by Manas Mishra; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

