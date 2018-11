Nov 12 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Veritas Capital and hedge fund Elliott Management are buying Athenahealth Inc for about $5.7 billion, the U.S. healthcare IT company said on Monday.

The all-cash deal values Athenahealth at $135 per share, representing a premium of 12.2 percent to the stock’s closing price on Friday.

Reuters reported on Sunday that Athenahealth had agreed to a takeover. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru)