Former President of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) Lamine Diack, wearing a face mask, arrives with his lawyer Simon Ndiaye for the verdict in his trial at the Paris courthouse, France, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - Lawyers for Lamine Diack, the former head of world athletics’ governing body, said they would appeal a French court’s ruling on Wednesday that he was guilty of corruption in relation to a Russian doping scandal.

Diack’s lawyers said the judgment was unjust and inhumane.

Diack, 87, was sentenced to four years in jail, two of which are suspended.