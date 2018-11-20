Athletics-British sprinter Levine gets four year doping ban

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Britain’s Olympic sprinter Nigel Levine has been banned from the sport for four years after failing a drugs test.

Levine was provisionally suspended in February and on Tuesday UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) confirmed the 29-year-old’s ban.

UKAD said Levine “tested positive for the presence of the prohibited substance clenbuterol, an Anabolic Agent, following an Out-of-Competition test on 24 November 2017.”

Levine, who specializes in the 400 metres, competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics and was part of the British squad that won 400m relay gold at the 2014 European Championships in Zurich. (Reporting by Simon Evans Editing by Christian Radnedge)