Athletics-Semenya loses appeal against CAS ruling over testosterone regulations

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Double Olympic 800 metres champion Caster Semenya has lost her appeal to the Swiss Federal Tribunal to set aside a 2019 Court of Arbitration (CAS) ruling that female athletes with a high natural level of testosterone must take medication to reduce it.

South Africa’s Semenya approached the tribunal in May last year after CAS, sport’s highest court, ruled that World Athletics regulations were necessary for athletes with differences in sexual development (DSDs) in races ranging from 400 metres to a mile, to ensure fair competition. (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Ken Ferris)