EUGENE, Oregon, June 27 (Reuters) - Competition at the U.S. Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon, was suspended on Sunday after temperatures topped 107 degrees Fahrenheit (42 Celsius), officials said.

Events on the final day of the U.S. selection meeting for the Tokyo Olympics were scheduled to resume at 8:30 pm local time.