Athletics-Manangoi brings 1,500m joy for Kenya as Kiprop flops

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Asbel Kiprop failed in his bid for a fourth consecutive 1,500 metres gold medal at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday - but Kenya still celebrated a dazzling one-two with new champion Elijah Manangoi leading home Timothy Cheruiyot.

Manangoi, the fastest man in the world this year, sped past his young compatriot on the home straight of the last men's individual track event to take the title in 3 minutes 33.61 seconds, just ahead of Cheruiyot (3:33.99).

Kiprop, who had briefly threatened to make it a Kenyan clean sweep, found the pace too hot on the last lap, fading into ninth place in 3:37.24, a fairly tame attempt to emulate the four straight metric mile world golds of Moroccan Hicham El Guerrouj.

Norway's European champion Filip Ingebrigtsen snatched the bronze on the line in 3:34.53. (Editing by Ed Osmond)