a day ago
August 12, 2017 / 9:16 PM / a day ago

Athletics-Bolt pulls up injured in final race of his career

Ian Chadband

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Usain Bolt pulled up with injury on the anchor leg of the 4x100 metres relay final at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday as the last race of his unparalleled career ended in high drama.

The 30-year-old had taken the baton for Jamaica a few metres adrift when, straining hard to catch the leaders, he suddenly suffered a hamstring injury, began hobbling and ended up coming to a halt after doing a forward roll on the track.

As Britain went on to win gold, Bolt was tended to with his head in hands.

After a short while, though, he rose gingerly to his feet and limped across the line to huge cheers from the 56,000 crowd. (Editing by Ed Osmond)

