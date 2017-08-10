FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Athletics-American Carter wins 400m hurdles from outside lane
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Economy
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 10, 2017 / 8:58 PM / in 2 months

Athletics-American Carter wins 400m hurdles from outside lane

Ian Chadband

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - American Kori Carter pulled off another shock at the World Athletics Championships on Thursday, achieving the rare feat of winning the 400 metres hurdles title from the outside lane.

All eyes had been on Carter’s U.S. team mate, Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad, who had been the favourite, but it was the former NCAA champion in lane nine who maintained her form best as she raced to victory in 53.07 seconds.

Muhammad, the fastest in the world this year, earned the silver in 53.50 to complete a U.S. one-two while Jamaican Ristananna Tracey, an Olympic finalist last year, took the bronze in 53.74.

Czech Zuzana Hejnova, who had been seeking to achieve an unprecedented third successive one-lap hurdles victory, had to settle for fourth, despite running a season’s best of 54.20. (Editing by Ed Osmond)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.