Atlantia says to look into possibility of taking Alitalia stake

ROME, July 11 (Reuters) - Italian infrastructure group Atlantia said on Thursday it would look into the possibility of buying a stake in ailing national airline Alitalia.

Atlantia’s board said after a meeting that it had asked CEO Giovanni Castellucci to “look into the sustainability and effectiveness of the industrial plan regarding Alitalia, including the shareholders and the management team.”

Italian Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio, who is struggling to put together a consortium of firms to save the flagship carrier, has said he wants a deal by Monday.