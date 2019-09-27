Italy's Atlantia picks KPMG, Ramboll and SGS to conduct audit on units involved in probe

MILAN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Atlantia has picked auditor KPMG and engineering firm Ramboll Denmark A/S to conduct an audit to verify the correct application of internal procedures at its units Autostrade and Spea, the Italian infrastructure group said on Friday.

Earlier this month Atlantia said it would launch an audit to assess whether internal procedures were followed properly after employees at the two units were arrested over allegations that safety reports on some viaducts were falsified.

Atlantia also appointed SGS Italia, a subsidiary of SGS SA , to conduct an assessment of the quality and fitness of the methodological framework and procedural systems used by Autostrade and Spea, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari)