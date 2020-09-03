UPDATE 1-Atlantia, CDP still divided on valuation for motorway unit -sources

(Adds details, background)

By Stephen Jewkes and Stefano Bernabei

MILAN, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Italy’s Atlantia and state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) are wrangling over plans to spin off Atlantia’s toll road unit, following pressure from the government, and remain distant over a valuation for the unit.

The unit, Autostrade per l’Italia, managed a bridge in Genoa that collapsed in 2018, killing 43 people.

According to four people with knowledge of the matter, CDP has restarted talks with the Benetton-backed group on how to acquire a majority stake in Autostrade per l’Italia, but several key issues remain to be ironed out.

“The talks have only just resumed... the figures don’t add up yet and there is an issue regarding a waiver over future legal complaints on the motorway network,” one of the sources said.

Talks broke down in early August and Atlantia issued a statement on Aug. 4 saying there were “concrete difficulties” in talks with CDP.

On Wednesday shares in Atlantia rallied on a Bloomberg report saying that a deal was near and that Autostrade would be valued at 11 billion euros ($13.00 billion), excluding debt, by the two contenders.

One of the sources said the two parties were currently discussing an option that Atlantia spins off at least 70% of Autostrade per l’Italia and puts it in a vehicle to be listed on the stock market. Atlantia owns 88% of Autostrade per l’Italia.

CDP and allied investors would then inject money into the vehicle through a reserved capital increase to take control of the toll road company.

A board meeting of Atlantia is underway and is expected to review the option of spinning off a majority stake in Autostrade per l’Italia as talks with CDP continue to find common ground on valuation and the legal framework, two of the sources said. ($1 = 0.8463 euros) (Additional reporting by Francesca Landini Editing by Susan Fenton)